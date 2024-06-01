Becky Taylor: OPINION: Dealing with right field after Acuña's injury

May 31—We haven't even hit summer yet and I'm already thinking about. Major League Baseball summer deadline shopping for a right fielder to take the place of Ronald Acuña Jr.

If Atlanta wants to seriously contend this fall, a new outfield bat — and especially glove — is required. Right now, Adam Duvall is filling in, but he's far from a long-term solution. Brian Snitker brought in Duvall to platoon with Jarred Kelenic in left field and for neither of them to be full-time.

To be frank, Duvall's bat hasn't been good. I've never been impressed with it, but I've never been confused with Snitker, both for decision-making skills or especially in bank account. I also have infinitely less World Series rings than both Snitker and Duvall.

Personal feelings aside, Duvall was hitting a meek .204 going into Monday's game against the Red Sox with only two multi-hit games this year. The last of those was in April.

Baseball has long sacrificed average for the ability to hit the long ball. Duvall has five of those, tied for third on the team. But that's not much more production than Kelenic, who at least offers a glove and, at 11 years younger, remarkably more potential.

So, who might the Braves go after?

In 2021, Alex Anthopoulos went hog wild, grabbing Jorge Soler, Eddie Rosario and Joc Pederson for the price of a completely washed up Pablo Sandoval, marginal prospects, tiddlywinks and some pocket lint.

Other teams will no doubt drive a harder bargain this time, gunning for actual good prospects this time. It's also much less likely for Atlanta to win the jackpot to that level again.

While Anthopoulos and the Braves really love players they can control for years at a time, the cheaper deals lie with pending free agents.

A potential problem is that the Braves are incredibly loyal to many of their former players. That how we ended up with Duvall yet again despite his declining returns. On the plus side, Jesse Chavez has had far and away his most success here.

I say this before dropping that both Rosario and Pederson are upcoming free agents. Pederson is pulling his weight with a Diamondbacks team likely in contention for a wild card spot, so probably off the table. Rosario is with the Nats, who won't, and with similar batting numbers and a worse glove than Duvall. Let's not.

MLB.com has provided a helpful list of pending free agents. Scanning that list provides possibilities.

Tyler O'Neill (Red Sox) could be a thought, but the Sox are hanging steady at the moment. So is Detroit's Mark Canha, who at 35, would be easier for the Tigers to give up as they continue rebuilding. However, Detroit's putting up a better season than possibly expected at this point.

Harrison Bader's playing for the Mets, and they'd be less inclined to share with a hated rival. Michael Conforto (Giants) is also on a contender, as are Alex Verdugo (Yankees) and Max Kepler (Twins).

Aaron Hicks is with the Angels, so quite available, but also having an awful season. Same thing for Kevin Kiermaier (Blue Jays).

Cody Bellinger might be an answer. The Cubs have a shot at the NL Central, but are in a similar boat as Atlanta with injuries. Bellinger was sitting at eight homers as of early Monday with a respectable .265 average. The average leads Chicago.

The Acuña fix is the obvious one, but darn if the Braves aren't making you wonder about all the little things that feel off this year.

Acuña's out. Spencer Strider's out. Charlie Morton seems to have finally dropped off though he pitched a whale of a game Sunday. I'm still waiting on Chris Sale's midnight to strike. I think Matt Olson will be fine, but I'm not sure about Austin Riley and Orlando Arcia.

The good news is that the Braves still have a couple of months to see how things shake out. There is still also time for it to shake out to be that they won't to make a move, because it's not worth it to chase this year.