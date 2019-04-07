Becky Lynch Says Ronda Rousey’s Mind is ‘Not Equipped’ to Be WWE Champion

Becky Lynch

WWE superstar Becky Lynch is not worried about the physically beating the crap out of Ronda Rousey in the squared circle at Wrestlemania 35 because she says she’s already been waging a battle of mental warfare.

The Irish pro-wrestler was in NYC ahead of Sunday’s event at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey and said she’s been inside Rousey’s mind for months.

The two women have been trash talking each other on social media ahead of their triple threat match with Charlotte Flair for a winner-take-all Championship bout.

Lynch is not holding back her feelings on the former UFC star, giving Ronda props for being athletic, but says she couldn’t even hack a part-time schedule and is not mentally equipped to deal with the wrestling biz.

