Becky Hammon shares touching post about seeing her kids for the first time after being in NBA bubble

San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon gave a shoutout to working moms and single parents in a touching Instagram post Monday. Hammon, who just returned from the NBA bubble, shared her thoughts about parenting after seeing her kids for the first time in a month.

Hammon, 43, said she was in tears after reuniting with her children.

Her full post reads:

“That moment you haven’t seen your kids in over a month, and in an instant hearts are happy, at ease and in tears (at least I was, the boys were fine, lol). Obviously being a working mom is tough and I’m on the road or gone a LOT- there’s a multitude of feelings or emotions I go thru while I’m away- guilt, sadness, anxious, just to name a few, and I’ve come to realize, that there’s a lot of self-preservation or compartmentalization I must do in order to get the job done at hand and be able to focus on the days demands- and I’m not a hot mess, lol, but once their full body hugs take hold, my heart comes undone!! Sooo shout out to all the working mommies and daddies who sacrifice so many precious moments to care for their families!! “Shout out to all the single working moms and dads (which is the toughest job of all!!) grinding it out to provide for their families- and also shout out to the moms and dads who hold it down while their spouses work and chase dreams (also not an easy job!) simply put: be a rock star in whatever job you may hold, the stay at home, the working one, or those who do both- cheers and come every bit of undone when you get home and get smothered with love!!”

Hammon was with the Spurs as the team pushed for a playoff spot in the Western Conference. The Spurs went 5-3 in the seeding games and finished 11th in the West.

Is Becky Hammon a candidate to be a team’s head coach?

Hammon is regarded as a strong leader, and has filled in for Gregg Popovich a couple times with the Spurs. Hammon coached the team during its first exhibition game in the bubble. She also filled in for Popovich during an exhibition in 2017, and led the Spurs’ summer league team to a championship in 2015.

If Hammon is being considered for a head coaching job next summer, teams aren’t talking about it. Hammon wasn’t among the names listed for the New Orleans Pelicans after the team fired Alvin Gentry on Saturday. It’s possible Hammon works her way into that conversation eventually, though.

Other than that, both the Brooklyn Nets and Chicago Bulls are currently looking for new head coaches.

Any team looking at Hammon as an option can set up an interview with her now that the Spurs have been eliminated from the playoffs.

More from Yahoo Sports: