Becky Hammon promoted to front of Spurs bench

San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon was promoted Wednesday to the role once held by former Spurs assistant James Borrego. (AP Photo)

Former San Antonio Spurs assistant James Borrego left to take the Charlotte Hornets’ head coaching job back on May 10, meaning his spot at the front of the Spurs bench was open.

Until Wednesday.

Becky Hammon will fill that spot, per a release. Hammon, who interviewed for the Milwaukee Bucks head coaching position earlier this offseason, has been an assistant for coach Gregg Popovich with the Spurs since 2014.

After being named All-American three times in college at Colorado State, Hammon played a 16-year career in the WNBA. She was a 6-time All-Star in the league, and she ranks ninth in league history in points (5,841), third in league history in field goals made (829) and fifth in assists (1,708).

From the WNBA, Hammon was hired by the Spurs in 2014. Then, in 2015, she coached the Spurs Las Vegas Summer League team to a championship. A likely next step for Hammon is NBA head coach, something a number of current players have spoken about.

“I mean, if she knows what she’s doing, we’ll love it,” James said back in April. “I mean, listen, at the end of the day, basketball … it’s not about male or female. You know the game, you know the game.”

