Becky Hammon on Portland: “I knew I was second; I knew who they wanted”

The report was floated out there: Jody Allen, the owner of the Portland Trail Blazers, wanted Becky Hammon to be the new coach.

Around the league, that report got the side-eye. Rumors linking Chauncey Billups to the Trail Blazers coaching job had been floating around the league since before Terry Stotts was fired. After what had been a sloppy hiring process from a PR standpoint, having Hammon in the mix was seen more as a public relations move than something Portland was serious about. Then when the backlash to the Billups hire came, suddenly a new leak came out about how the Blazers got poor feedback on Hammon from some Spurs. When was the last time there was that kind of leak on any assistant coach who didn’t get the job? It again felt like the Blazers were trying to cover their tracks.

Hammon sat down with Jabari Young of CNBC and was very honest about the hiring process, and said she knew where she stood in Portland.

“I’m not mad,” Hammon said. “This is the business, and it’s a very competitive business. But, at the end of the day, throw everything out the window — if you want to hire me, you’ll find a reason to hire me. And if you don’t want to hire me, you’ll find that reason, too. And that’s just that…

When discussing the process, Hammon said, “I knew I was second; I knew who they wanted. And I’m OK with that, because every race I’ve gotten into my entire life, I’ve been behind, and I’m OK with that. And that’s just how it is — but at the same time, I’m not ignorant to what I’m going up against.”

Hammon also said she thought the Trail Blazers were “authentic” in their coaching search.

At some point, a gutsy organization with the right fit from ownership down is going to give Hammon a chance. Unlike the leaked report, sources that have spoken to NBC Sports have had nothing but glowing things to say about her as a coach and leader. On the record, pretty much every Spurs player has said the same thing — they respect her as a coach and a basketball mind.

Story continues

It may take time, but at some point a woman — likely Hammon, but maybe Dawn Staley or someone else — will be an NBA head coach. It will happen because they have earned it and because Hammon and others have worked to overcome a lot of extra hurdles in their path. That’s a good role model for players.

Here is the latest on the Trail Blazers

Lillard on trade rumors, “Words being put in my mouth when I haven’t... Report: Trail Blazers hiring Scott Brooks as Chauncey Billups’ lead... Michael Beasley attempts NBA comeback, will play for Trail Blazers in Summer...

Becky Hammon on Portland: “I knew I was second; I knew who they wanted” originally appeared on NBCSports.com