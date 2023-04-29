Becky Hammon on Raptors speculation: 'I won't take one moment away from these women to talk about them boys'

Becky Hammon isn't talking about the Raptors job. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Las Vegas Aces coach Becky Hammon is focused on one thing right now: Running her current team. Hammon on Saturday declined to comment on rumors she was in the running for the Toronto Raptors head coaching job, instead saying she's all about the Aces right now.

Hammon didn't simply provide a "no comment," though. Instead, she chose to highlight the importance of her current obligations, saying, "I won't take one moment away from these women to talk about them boys."

“I’m not commenting on Toronto. This is all about the Aces. And I won’t take one moment away from these women to talk about those boys." Becky Hammon on interviewing for Toronto vacancy and story on new Aces training facility via @LVSportsBiz #WNBA https://t.co/xr3oCtzy8Q… pic.twitter.com/ftOJcPSeMH — The Sportsnista (@TheSportsnista) April 29, 2023

It was a great line, though it wasn't exactly a denial. Hammon is reportedly a candidate to replace former Raptors coach Nick Nurse in Toronto, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, who said Toronto received permission from the Aces to speak with Hammon.

Hammon spent eight seasons as a San Antonio Spurs assistant before eventually joining the Aces prior to the 2022 WNBA season. She led Las Vegas to a WNBA championship in her first season as the team's head coach.

During her time as a Spurs assistant, Hammon was often mentioned as a candidate for other NBA head coaching jobs, but was constantly passed over.

If this time is different and Hammon finds herself moving farther along in the interview process, one thing is clear: She's not going to discuss any of it publicly.

That makes sense considering the WNBA season is just around the corner. WNBA training camps open Sunday, preseason games begin May 5 and the Aces play their first game of the regular season May 20.