Becky Hammon, Las Vegas Aces win back-to-back WNBA titles

Becky Hammon has made more history.

The coach of the Las Vegas Aces helped lead the team to the WNBA title Wednesday night as the Aces beat the New York Liberty 70-69.

The victory gave the Aces a 3-1 series win in the Finals, propelling Las Vegas to back-to-back titles. The Aces are the WNBA's first repeat champions since 2001-02.

Hammon is the third coach in WNBA or NBA history to win back-to-back titles in their first two seasons as coach.

The injury-hit Aces were missing multiple starters.

"This group has been forged out of adversity," Hammon said Tuesday, according to ESPN. "They weren't put together based on superteam expectations. They sucked for a long time ... They've earned this moment, they've earned this opportunity, and so now it's just on us to go grab it."

Becky Hammon is just the THIRD head coach in WNBA or NBA history to win BACK-TO-BACK championships in her first two years 🫡

Hammon set CSU career records that still stand for points, points per game (21.9), field goals made (918) and attempted (1,894), free throws made (539) and attempted (641), 3-pointers made (365) and attempted (888), and steals (315).

She was a three-time All-American as a Ram. Hammon was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame earlier in 2023.

