Spurs' Becky Hammon honored with impressive San Antonio mural

Becky Hammon is an NBA pioneer.
Now she’s getting the star treatment on the streets of San Antonio.
A massive mural featuring Hammon popped up the side of a San Antonio building on Thursday.
Its origin is unknown. But the artwork and the likeness of Hammon are impressive.
Saw this new @officialbeckyhammon mural while I was driving down Broadway this morning.
If anyone knows the artist, please tag them.
#Spurs #SanAntonio #SpursNation #SpursBasketball #GoSpursGo #SilverAndBlack #WNBA
Somebody put a lot of effort into that.
Spurs icons have received similar treatment in murals throughout the city.
Spurs murals around San Antonio
Spurs fans have you seen this new mural of Tim Duncan in his new role with coach Pop? #TimDuncan #CoachPop #Spurs
On the South Side of San Antonio, located at Countdown City Cuts, a new mural of San Antonio Spurs great Tim Duncan is complete.
En San Antonio inauguraron un mural en honor a las leyendas de los Spurs: Popovich, Manu, Paker, Duncan y Robinson.
Who received the best treatment? Hammon’s is a solid entry.
Hammon’s legacy
Hammon made history when the Spurs made her the first full-time female assistant coach on an NBA bench. The six-time WNBA All-Star has spent the last six seasons coaching on Gregg Popovich’s staff and has a championship ring to show for it.
She’s a popular candidate to become the first woman to coach an NBA team and has interviewed for multiple jobs. Now she’s on the receiving end of the ultimate San Antonio street-art homage.
