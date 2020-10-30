Spurs' Becky Hammon honored with impressive San Antonio mural

Becky Hammon is an NBA pioneer.

Now she’s getting the star treatment on the streets of San Antonio.

A massive mural featuring Hammon popped up the side of a San Antonio building on Thursday.

Its origin is unknown. But the artwork and the likeness of Hammon are impressive.

Somebody put a lot of effort into that.

Spurs icons have received similar treatment in murals throughout the city.

Spurs murals around San Antonio

Who received the best treatment? Hammon’s is a solid entry.

Hammon’s legacy

Hammon made history when the Spurs made her the first full-time female assistant coach on an NBA bench. The six-time WNBA All-Star has spent the last six seasons coaching on Gregg Popovich’s staff and has a championship ring to show for it.

She’s a popular candidate to become the first woman to coach an NBA team and has interviewed for multiple jobs. Now she’s on the receiving end of the ultimate San Antonio street-art homage.

Becky Hammon joins a group of Spurs icons with murals throughout San Antonio. (Tim Fuller/Reuters)

