Becky Hammon on her WNBA return: Aces 'saw me as a head coach right now'

The new head coach of the Las Vegas Aces - and current assistant for the San Antonio Spurs - spoke about her decision to return to the WNBA and the importance of women coaches in pro sports.

BECKY HAMMON: I think I cannot emphasize the importance of this opportunity that I have, [? in ?] that I think this is more advantageous for growth-- there's something to being a head coach. You know, I sat in a lot of head coaching interviews. And I don't think there's any-- two things that people always said, you know, you've only been in San Antonio, and you've never been a head coach.

Well, I can tell you right now, Mark Davis met me, Nikki met me and said, that's a head coach right now. That's a head coach right now. We're going after her. She's the person. And so that's why they got me.

And I couldn't be prouder to come back to the W. It's where I'm from. It's-- we're not even having this conversation if it wasn't for the WNBA. So I couldn't be happier to come back and give back, and invest in these girls not only as basketball players, but as young women, and as leaders not only in the community, but in the world. So I am stoked.

There's so many great women coaches out there that should be leading their own teams and given those opportunities. I mean, we have never had these press conferences when it came to a man leading a woman's team. We just haven't. We always have 'em, and there's all these conversations about either women leading a men's team, which really hasn't happened yet.

So once you start getting into these-- these leagues, and you start seeing, you know, Sandy Brondello has won championships in the WNBA. You know, Cheryl Reeves-- I mean, these are quality coaches, period. Take off any other label. They are great coaches, period.

And quite frankly, I've been watching the WNBA for a long time, and stealing all their plays for a while, so-- [LAUGHS] They have great basketball minds. And you know, they are 100% invested in what they do, and they are the best at what they do. And they should be paid as such, and they should be rewarded with these positions as such.