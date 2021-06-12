Becky Hammon, Dawn Staley reportedly interviewing for NBA head coaching vacancies

Becky Hammon and Dawn Staley are among the candidates scheduled to interview for NBA head coaching vacancies, The Athletic's Shams Charania reports.

If hired, either woman would become the first female head coach in NBA history.

Hammon is scheduled to interview with the Orlando Magic and the Portland Trail Blazers, according to the report. The six-time All-Star played 16 seasons in the WNBA before joining Gregg Popovich's staff as an assistant coach with the San Antonio Spurs in 2014, a landmark hire making her the first woman to work full-time on an NBA coaching staff. Staley will also interview for the vacancy in Portland left by Terry Stott's exit.

Becky Hammon has been an NBA assistant coach since 2014. (Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Staley played eight seasons in the WNBA, where she earned five All-Star nods and eventual enshrinement in the Basketball Hall of Fame. She got her start in coaching in 2000 with Temple before taking over the South Carolina women's basketball program in 2008. She coached the Gamecocks to an NCAA championship in 2017. She took over as head coach of the USA Basketball Women’s National Team in 2017 and will lead the team in the Tokyo Olympics in July.

Chauncey Billups, Mike D'Antoni and Brent Barry are also slated to interview for the Portland job, per the report.

