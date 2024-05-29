Beckville holds off Forsan 4-3 in 2A state softball semifinal

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) — The Beckville Ladycats were just one win away from the 2A state championship game, as they faced off against Forsan in Austin on Tuesday.

Beckville beats Cross Roads 15-1 in game three to advance to the 2A Softball State Semifinals

Beckville jumped out to an early 4-0 lead, but the lady Buffaloes battled back, as the Ladycats were still able to hold on and win 4-3.

Beckville will now play for the 2A State Championship on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m.

