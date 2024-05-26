Beckville beats Cross Roads 15-1 in game three to advance to the 2A Softball State Semifinals

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Beckville had to wait an extra day but the Ladycats Softball team beat Cross Roads 15-1 in game three of their 2A regional final series to punch their ticket to the state semifinals next week in Austin.

Game three got pushed back from Friday night to Saturday afternoon due to bad weather.

When the game resumed Saturday Beckville led 3-0 in the top of the second and continued their offensive onslaught to take down Cross Roads and move on to the state semifinals.

Beckville faces Forsan Tuesday at 4 p.m. in the 2A state semifinals at Red & Charline McCombs Field in Austin.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.