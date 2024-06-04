Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce hosts 20th Annual Bunkers Open

DANIELS, WV (WVNS) – Tuesday, May 4, 2024 was a beautiful day for golf at the 20th Annual Bunkers Open at the Resort at Glade Springs.

The Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce hosted teams of four competing in the golf tournament on Cobb and Stonehaven courses. The Chamber was expecting around 36 teams in total to participate in the event.

The event was not just for Chamber members, however. Members were allowed to bring their own guests to play in the tournament.

Chamber CEO and President, Michelle Rotellini told 59News, “It’s an important event for the Chamber of Commerce. It supports our organization. Most importantly, it provides networking for our businesses, so that they can make the connections that can help them to collaborate on different projects that they’re working on.”

Several businesses and sponsors attended the Bunkers Open.

Rotellini also said they gave away several different prizes for select holes, as well as the entire courses. Some prizes included cash for hole winners and a shoot-off on the deck.

Everyone in attendance paused for a moment of silence before the tournament to honor recently passed Raleigh County Commissioner, Dave Tolliver.

The Bunkers Open started 20 years ago when Bunkers first opened.

