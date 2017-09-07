Beckham Still Questionable

We finally made it, fantasy footballers.



Week 1 is here, and we have actual injury and news reports to digest. Opening Day is always a wild ride and we've already seen a suspended player made eligible to play Week 1 and a hurricane cancel a game. The NFL whirlwind is back in full force.

Let’s hit Wednesday’s news.

The Headlines



We’ll know more by Friday, but Odell Beckham Jr. is still “day-to-day” as he battles through an ankle injury sustained on August 21st. Beckham did some “light” jogging on Wednesday, but still has yet to participate in practice. In theory, Beckham could fly into Week 1 against Dallas with zero practice under his belt, but since he is the key cog in the Giants’ offense, they won’t risk his health further if he is not close to 100 percent healthy. Further (potentially) complicating the matter is the fact that the Giants play on Sunday Night Football. Hopefully, we'll get an answer on Beckham's status for Week 1 by Saturday at the latest. Despite Dallas’ lack of excellent cornerback talent, they’ve done a pretty decent job at slowing Beckham down in his career. In fact, the Cowboys have “limited” Beckham to 17.5 PPR points/game in his career while OBJ has ripped the rest of the league for 21.9 PPG. Fantasy owners have to use Beckham if he plays, but this pesky ankle injury is more than frustrating.

Moving on from one ankle issue to the next, the Browns “fear” the injury Myles Garrett suffered in practice on Wednesday is “severe.” At press time, the Browns haven’t released any details on Garrett’s MRI results, but this is a brutal blow for Garrett, who looked explosive during the Browns’ preseason. Per PFF, Garrett disrupted the quarterback four times on just 68 preseason snaps. Garrett's current right ankle issue is entirely unrelated to his left foot sprain from this summer, but the lower-extremity problems continue to pile up for the 21-year-old Garrett. Last year at Texas A&M, Garrett suffered a high ankle sprain that cost him a few games.



Thomas Rawls (ankle) and C.J. Prosise (groin) both returned to full practices on Wednesday and look prepared to play in Week 1 vs. the Packers. Rawls’ issue was a high ankle sprain, but he appears to be close to 100 percent health. Rawls was listed as the “starting” running back on the Seahawks’ depth chart on Tuesday, but make no mistake: This is a backfield to avoid in Week 1. Eddie Lacy and Chris Carson will both be active and competing for touches while C.J. Prosise mixes in for third- and passing-down work. Prosise’s injury history is hard to ignore -- he's dealt with hamstring, hand, shoulder and groin issues since the 2016 Draft -- but his pass-catching prowess and ability to handle a chunk of carries maybe makes him the best bet, but that’s a major stretch to make in Week 1.



In looming big news for Houston’s offense and Lamar Miller, LT Duane Brown has yet to report to the Texans and is expected to sit Week 1 against the Jaguars. It’s a huge blow to the Texans’ already shaky offensive line. Since Brown is out in Week 1, the Texans are going to turn to UDFA (and converted TE) Kendall Lamm at LT. Without Duane Brown at LT, Lamar Miller’s Week 1 matchup takes a significant hit. In 2016, Brown missed the first four games of the season in which Miller averaged 0.38 fantasy points per rush attempt. In the 10 games in which Miller and Brown played together, Miller's per-carry efficiency jumped to 0.58 fantasy points scored/rush. The Texans are favorites over the Jaguars, but Brown's absence is tough to overcome versus a Jacksonville defense that is brimming with talent and allowed the fifth-fewest yards per carry to opposing backs last year (3.77).

Quick Hits



Leonard Fournette (foot) isn't listed on the Jaguars' injury report for Week 1 against the Texans. … HC Sean McDermott confirmed Tyrod Taylor (concussion) will start Week 1 against the Jets. … Eric Ebron (hamstring) isn't listed on the Lions' injury report for Week 1 against the Cardinals. … Head coach John Harbaugh said Joe Flacco (back) is "ready to roll" for Week 1 against the Bengals. ... Tyler Lockett (leg) is practicing in full for Week 1 against the Packers. … The Saints re-signed FB/TD-vulture John Kuhn on Wednesday. … George Kittle aggravated his hamstring in Wednesday's practice and was listed as limited. … T.J. Yeldon (hamstring) remained sidelined at Wednesday's practice. … Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians said there's "no chance" of LB Deone Bucannon (ankle) playing Week 1 against the Lions. … Markus Wheaton (finger) didn't practice on Wednesday. … Finally, Sebastian Janikowski will stay with the Raiders after resolving his contractual differences with the Raiders.