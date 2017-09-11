Beckham getting ankle treatment for 10 hours per day

Nearly 21 days ago, Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. injured his ankle. He isn’t playing tonight, but he’s done everything he can to get there.

NBC’s Michele Tafoya explained during the first half of Sunday night’s game that Beckham has been getting treatment for 10 hours per day.

It’s not uncommon for NFL players to spend so much time getting themselves ready to play. It’s one of the strangest things about football; players invest so much time and effort to become 100 percent healthy, and then they promptly cross the white line and incur damage that puts them under 100 percent.

Hovering over the Beckham situation is the possibility that he declined to play at less than 100 percent without a long-term contract and the financial security that goes with it. Deliberate or not, his absence is demonstrating his value to the team.