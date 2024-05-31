Beckett signs new Gloucester-Hartpury deal

England forward Sarah Beckett has started all but one of Gloucester-Hartpury's league matches this season [Getty Images]

England number eight Sarah Beckett has signed a new contract with Premiership Women's Rugby side Gloucester-Hartpury.

The 25-year-old forward joined the club in 2022 from Harlequins and has started 15 out of 16 league matches this season so far .

Beckett has been capped 35 times by the Red Roses since her debut in 2018.

"I feel trusted and valued here and I think they trust us to go and make decisions and they back us when the decisions are right and when they're wrong," Beckett said in a club statement.

"I think that's a really nice environment to be in, to create that trust between a player and a coach and I think there's a lot more to come from me and I'm excited to work with the coaching staff to see what we can uncover."