Becker's advice to Zverev: Don't play against 'the myth' Nadal

Boris Becker, former German tennis player, speaks during a press conference. Matthias Balk/dpa

Germany tennis legend Boris Becker has given compatriot Alexander Zverev some advice ahead of his blockbuster first round at the French Open against record champion Rafael Nadal.

"My tip to Zverev would be: Play against the player and not against the myth! It's very important that you see the current Nadal as an opponent - a 37-year-old Spaniard from Mallorca," the six-time Grand Slam winner told broadcasters Eurosport in an interview on Friday.

Zverev is coming off a win at the Italian Open, while Nadal has struggled with injury since the start of last year and rarely played. His best result on clay this year is a last 16 berth in Madrid, and last week he went out in the second round in Rome.

Becker, however, said that he would "never bet against Rafael Nadal at Roland Garros."

Nadal is expected to retire at the end of 2024 and this year's French Open should be the last for the Spanish player, who has won a record 14 titles at the tournament.

The two met in an epic Roland Garros semi-final two years ago which however ended late in the second set when Zverev suffered a severe ankle injury which sidelined him for the rest of the year.

Becker said that Zverev will have to approach the duel "without emotion."

"If you go onto centre court and play against Rafa and the referee says 'here comes the 14-time winner,' you become smaller - and Rafa becomes bigger. Believe me: Nobody wants to play against Rafa on Philippe Chatrier. Nobody," he said.

"If he (Nadal) didn't believe deep down in his soul that he could win the French Open again, he wouldn't be competing. Rafa and Roland Garros - that's the greatest love story in tennis."