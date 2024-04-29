Becker and Timbrook lead Cowboys to sweep over Concordia on Senior Night

Apr. 29—The Abilene Cowboys got solid outings from both senior starting pitchers Kyson Becker, and Stocton Timbrook to sweep the visiting Concordia Panthers on what was Senior Recognition night on Tuesday evening.

Abilene won game one 5-4 in walk off fashion by scoring the go ahead run in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Becker who pitched the complete game for the Cowboys helped himself earn the victory as he drove in the game winning run with an RBI single.

In game two, Abilene coasted to a 13-0 five inning shutout victory over the Panthers as Timbrook's' pitching effort allowed just one hit in the game.

The Cowboys offense would give Timbrook all the support he would need early, as 11 runs would be scored in the first inning

With the pair of victories, Abilene improved to 15-1 overall and 6-0 in the NCKL.

Game 1

Abilene 5, Concordia 4

The Abilene Cowboys lead by two runs at two different times in the game, however both times Concordia would rally to tie the game up. A bottom of the seventh game winning walk off single by Kyson Becker would secure the victory.

Abilene would take an early 2-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning when a lead off single by Heath Hoekman would start the inning. Consecutive RBI hits by way of a Timbrook triple, and a Becker single would account for the runs.

The Panthers would even the score at 2-2 in the top of the third before pitching by both teams would dominate throughout the middle innings.

The Cowboys would regain the lead in the bottom of the sixth inning when a two RBI bases loaded single by Drew Hansen would make the score 4-2 with one inning to go.

In the top of the seventh inning, Concordia would take advantage of an earned walk, an error, and timely base hit to the outfield to tie the game up at 4-4.

With one final at bat left in regular innings, Abilene would capitalize with a lead off single by Heath Hoekman, followed by an earned walk by Timbrook. With two runners on base, no outs, and only needing one run, Becker would then connect on the game winning RBI single to give the Cowboys the 5-4 victory.

Becker who pitched the complete game earned the victory and pitched five scoreless innings improved his record on the season to 4-0. He allowed two earned runs on seven hits while walking two and striking out eight. He also led the team in the game by collecting three hits in the game.

Scoring Summary:

CHS 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 2 — 4-7-0

AHS 0 2 0 0 0 0 2 1 — 5-9-2 2B: Becker; Henderson

3B: Timbrook

HBP: Keener, Hansen, L.Evans; Beims

SB: Hansen; Hanson, Sterrett

WP: Kyson Becker

LP: Beims

Game 2

Abilene 13, Concordia 0

The Abilene Cowboys cruised to a 13-0 victory in game two over the Concordia Panthers by way of a dominant pitching performance by Stocton Timbrook. Timbrook who improved to 4-0 on the season, threw a complete game shutout, allowing just one hit, while striking out 12 batters.

The Abilene offense would explode early, and leave little doubt of the outcome of the game, as 16 batters would come to the plate, scoring 11 runs in the first inning. The runs would add up as several ways as the Cowboys would score by way of base hits, errors, fielders choice, and a wild pitch.

Timbrook, Levi Evans, Tommy Keener, and Zach Miller would all drive in runs on base hits.

The final two Abilene runs for the 13-0 final. would be added in the bottom of the third and fourth innings by way of a Becker RBI groundout, and an error. Zach Miller, Tyler Holloway, and Levi Evans led the Cowboys with two hits a piece in the game.

Scoring Summary:

CHS 0 0 0 0 0 — 0-1-4

AHS 11 0 1 1 x — 13-9-0

2B: Miller

RBI: Keener 1, Miller 2, H. Hoekman 1, Timbrook 2, Becker 2, Hollowy 1, L. Evans 1.

SB: Becker, Timbrook 2

HBP: Hansen 2

WP: Stocton Timbrook

LP: Parker