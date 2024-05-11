Becker follows Bahamas heroics with big Belfast PB

Sophie Becker continued her brilliant form after helping Ireland clinch 4x400m women's Olympic relay qualification last weekend by smashing her 400 metres personal best when triumphing at Saturday's Belfast Irish Milers Meet.

The 26-year-old Dubliner clocked 51.13 seconds which took 0.70 seconds off her previous best set in 2022.

"Oh my God. I’m in absolute shock," said the Raheny Shamrocks athlete, whose time moved her to fifth on the all-time Irish list for the distance.

"I felt pretty fatigued and jet lagged after coming back from the Bahamas the other day. I just tried to not let that enter my head."

Becker's time on a sweltering day at the Mary Peters Track bettered the European Championship standard and was only 0.18 seconds off the Paris Olympic qualifying mark.

"Hopefully I’ll be able to get into some good races now with that PB beside my name," said Becker, whose Belfast time should propel her up World Athletics' Road to Paris ranking list.

Becker finished 1.12 seconds ahead of Great Britain's Hannah Brier with Kilkenny athlete Cliodhna Manning, whose fast opening 200m had helped the Dubliner, taking third in 53.79 seconds.

Healy & Greene win also among winners

Currently only 21 of the 48 qualifying spots in the women's 400m are occupied by athletes who have achieved the standard and Becker, who was 54th in the rankings going into the Belfast meeting, should now move further into contention for qualification via the rankings route.

Sharlene Mawdsley joined Olympic medal prospect Rhasidat Adeleke in Ireland's mixed relay quartet in the Bahamas last weekend.

However, Becker's Belfast time is only 0.04 slower than Mawdsley's personal best set last September so the Dubliner could now challenge for one of the two female mixed relay berths in addition to being nailed on to compete in the women's 4x400m in Paris.

Becker's 4x400m women's relay team-mate in the Bahamas Phil Healy moved down in distance to win the women's 200m in 23.44 seconds - 0.45 outside her personal best set in 2018.

Healy, 29, is focusing Olympic individual qualification on the 200m and will run in Greece next weekend in the hope of chasing more crucial rankings points.

Another of Ireland's Bahamas heroes, Galway man Cillin Greene overcame his jet lag to bravely hold off training partner Jack Raftery in the men's 400m.

Greene, who ran alongside Adeleke, Mawdsley and Thomas Barr as the Irish mixed relay quartet won bronze to secure Olympic qualification, edged out Raftery by 0.02seconds as he clocked 46.37 with Ballymena & Antrim's Callum Baird - who ran a big personal best best of 46.19 last weekend - taking third in 46.50.

Glengormley man Callum Morgan, who trains with Nick Griggs and Louise Shanahan in coach Mark Kirk's Belfast-based group produced a new 3,000m personal best as he defeated British steeplechase champion William Battershill to take victory in the seven-and-a-half lap race

The 20-year-old's time of 7:59.37 cut 0.49 seconds off his previous best set indoors in Boston three months ago.

Morgan represented Ireland at the 2022 World Under-20 Championships and last year's European Under-23 Championships.