Beckenbauer's widow to present Euro 2024 trophy at opening ceremony

The trophy of the 2024 European Football Championship (UEFA EURO 2024) is displayed at the Olympic Stadium which is illuminated with the colours of the new UEFA Euro 2024 logo. Alexander Hassenstein/Getty-POOL/dpa

Franz Beckenbauer's widow Heidi will carry the Euro 2024 trophy onto the pitch of the Munich Arena during the tournament's opening ceremony on Friday.

She will be accompanied by Euro 1996 champion Jürgen Klinsmann and Euro 1980 winner Bernard Dietz before the Germany national team kick off the tournament against Scotland.

Klinsmann and Dietz were Germany captains in their respective triumphs at the Euros, while Beckenbauer led the nation in their first win in the competition in 1972.

Germany and Bayern Munich great Beckenbauer died on January 7 at the age of 78.