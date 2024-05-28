'Beck return a dream' - your views on Dundee loan players

[BBC]

We asked which departing loan players you would potentially like to see return to Dundee next season.

Here's what some of you had to say...

Dark Blue: Would like to see Aaron Donnelly back as he played quite well for us. Amadou Bakayoko a decent target man but needs more goals in his game. Would love Owen Beck back but have a feeling he'll be in demand after a fantastic spell for us. The others, nobody in there I'd say is a must, maybe Boateng but the others would be squad players.

Kevin: Beck the obvious choice to stay but unfortunately this won't happen. As for the rest, Donnelly, Boateng and Jon McCracken definitely worth a punt if we can afford them.

Jim: Beck and Bakayoko definitely. Possibly wishful thinking but never say never. Get Luke McCowan and Lyall Cameron tied to longer term deals. More permanent signings could be good but Tony Docherty has worked the loan market well and may produce a couple of good players that way again. We definitely need to get a more solid back line. Too many goals conceded this season.

George: Get back Beck and Michael Mellon. Zach Robinson could be worth a gamble. If he gets a few goals early on he may settle. We need a good goal scorer like Simon Murray of Ross County.

Ben: Would like to see McCracken, Donnelly and Boateng all return permanently next season. I personally think the criticism of Bakayoko and Robinson from sections of the fanbase this season has been a bit over the top, and I'd welcome both back on permanent deals. Getting Beck back would be the dream, however probably a bit unrealistic.