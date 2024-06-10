Beccari: I've been waiting to come back here

Chiara Beccari is back with Juventus Women, returning from her successful loan at Sassuolo and penning a new contract with the Bianconere until 30 June, 2027.

The 19-year-old is back in Turin after two seasons out on loan, first at Como Women and then, most recently, with Sassuolo.

“I’ve been waiting to come back here for two years,” Beccari said upon her return. “I’m so excited to be here again and to wear this shirt, and I’m proud to have done well out on loan. After these last two years away, I’m more aware of my abilities and I’ll do my best to help this team win trophies.”

Now six years on from the first time she set foot inside the Allianz Training Centre at Vinovo, Beccari still feels as excited as ever.

“I was 14 when I came here for the first time, I was full of ambitions and had big dreams. I still have those same dreams now, I’m still the same little girl that first walked through those gates and I want to fulfil all of them. Some, like getting to wear this shirt again, have already been achieved.”

Chiara debuted with the first team at just 16 years of age, then heading away on loan with Como and Sassuolo.

“It was a formative path for me and it wasn’t easy, considering the injuries I faced. I’ve grown in so many ways on the pitch, but also on a personal and mental level too. I’ve met a lot of different people over the last two years, of different ages and experience levels, who have helped me a lot to improve on a football level but personally as well.”

Beccari was the second-youngest player in Europe to have scored five goals and assisted five more last season, showing her eye for goal but also her ability to put her teammates in a position to finish.

“I’ve always played as a central striker in my short career so far, and I’ve been comfortable there. I’ve played out wide a bit more recently, and I like to do that when there’s another centre forward playing alongside me and it means I can use my speed to go up against the opposition.

“I always like to be of use for the team, but I prefer scoring goals than assisting them [smiles].”

One year ago, Women’s Football Director Stefano Braghin described Chiara as the strongest centre forward in Italy, alongside her now-teammate Cristiana Girelli. This is a comparison that understandably makes the youngster proud.

“Girelli has always been a point of reference for me, so hearing Braghin say that has always been a source of pride for me since. I want to get as close as I can to the great career she has had, but I think we have different characteristics to our game.”