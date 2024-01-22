Because Purdue basketball has Zach Edey inside, it's shooting better from outside

WEST LAFAYETTE — He draws fouls, gets rebounds and blocks and scores in bunches.

But maybe what Zach Edey does best is get open shots for his teammates.

When Edey catches the ball, defenses swarm to the center of the paint, clogging the area around the basket because the only realistic attempt at stopping Edey requires more than one man.

Meanwhile, one, two or sometimes three shooters are positioning themselves for an open catch and shoot.

Despite what you may think when you see Edey averages 23.3 points per game, Purdue basketball's 7-foot-4 center is a willing and able passer and even led the Boilermakers in assists in a win over then-No. 1 Arizona in December.

Purdue is shooting nearly 40 percent from 3-point range this season because of the attention Edey draws.

"It makes it a ton easier. ..." said fifth-year senior transfer guard Lance Jones, who has made a team-leading 38 3s this season. "He does everything for us and draws so much attention, so I feel like I'm doing him a favor by making those wide open shots."

Jan 16, 2024; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) looks to shoot the ball while Indiana Hoosiers center Kel'el Ware (1) and forward Malik Reneau (5) defend in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Painter wants his team taking those wide open shots. But when you have a player as dominant as Edey, don't overcomplicate things. Throw the ball inside and let the big man work.

If Edey doesn't feel like he's got an opportunity to score, the ball will find the open shooter.

If those outside shots don't fall, well, Purdue is averaging 12.1 offensive rebounds per game, another byproduct of Edey, who alone averages 4. Purdue had 19 offensive boards on Saturday.

"I expect it to go in," point guard Braden Smith said of his 3-point accuracy (41.8 percent). "And obviously we have those guys who are able to get those offensive rebounds, so if we do miss, we have those extra opportunities."

Purdue was not a great 3-point shooting team last season, hitting just a tick above 33 percent from beyond the arc.

It ultimately was the team's downfall in the NCAA tournament, where the Boilermakers couldn't capitalize on a defense sagging on Edey in the paint.

Against Fairleigh Dickinson, the Boilermakers made just 5 of 26 3s.

Purdue hasn't replicated a performance like that thus far this season, though the Boilermakers did go a combined 8-for-32 in consecutive games against Gonzaga and Tennessee.

Purdue's top three returning 3-point shooters from a year ago all have seen an uptick in percentage.

Mason Gillis is currently at 50 percent after shooting 35.6 last season and Fletcher Loyer is shooting 43 percent from 3, a more than 10 percent increase from a season ago.

The additions of Jones, Camden Heide and Myles Colvin, as well as Trey Kaufman-Renn being a capable outside shooter, is part of the reason Purdue has a 56.3 percent effective field goal percentage this season.

The Boilers weren't exceptional from beyond the arc at Iowa on Saturday, but did can nine, including Jones' dagger 3 late to seal the game.

With Edey down low, opposing defenses are at Purdue's mercy if the Boilermakers can continue connecting from the perimeter.

"You have to respect (Edey) so much, you just have to scramble," Iowa's Payton Sandfort said. "That's how you have to play defense against them. We did good at times. There was times they got wide open looks."

