Beavs land commitment from nation’s No. 10 prospect, 2021 five-star wing Talia Von Oelhoffen

Not one, but make that two of the nation's top 15 players in the 2021 recruiting class will be heading to Corvallis, Oregon to join head coach Scott Rueck and the Oregon State Beavers.

The nation's No. 10 player overall (No. 2 for wings), 5-foot-11, five-star wing Talia Von Oelhoffen, from Chiawana High School in Pasco, Washington, has committed to Oregon State.

Von Oelhoffen chose Oregon State over Uconn, Stanford, UCLA and Oklahoma.

Here's what the scouts had to say about Von Oelhoffen after her performance at the Adidas Gauntlet in July 2019:

Agile perimeter prospect with versatility; manufactures shots and delivers from beyond the arc; mid-range game threat takes defenders off the dribble and scores in traffic; superb court awareness, passes with purpose; unselfish playmaker with skill set of a point-forward; an impact prospect in the class of 2021.

As a junior at Chiawana High School, Von Oelhoffen averaged 26.2 points, 3.2 assists and 3.1 steals in 21 games played.

Von Oelhoffen joins other five-star prospect Greta Kampschroeder for the 2021 Oregon State recruiting class.

