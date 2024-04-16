Beaverton native Cameron Brink selected #2 overall in 2024 WNBA Draft

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After a stellar college career, former Oregon prep standout Cameron Brink was selected #2 overall by the Los Angeles Sparks in the 2024 WNBA Draft on Monday night.

“When they called my name, a huge wave of emotions hit me,” Brink said. “I saw my mom tearing up and my dad and it hit home.”

Brink was a three-time MaxPreps All-American in high school (2018-20) and a two-time Gatorade Oregon Player of the Year (2018-19). She helped Southridge win two state titles (2017-18) before transferring to Mountainside for her senior season.

Brink went on to become a standout at Stanford, helping the Cardinal win a national title in her freshman season (2021). She was named the Naismith Player of the Year her senior season and was a three-time All-American (2022-24).

