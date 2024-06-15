Beaverton native Cameron Brink embracing ‘hectic’ summer ahead

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — When you think of summertime, relaxing could be a word that comes to mind.

For Mountainside alum Cameron Brink, the current season has been the exact opposite.

“Just hectic,” said Brink of what word she would use to describe the past two months in her life. “Because it has been.”

Brink was drafted on April 15. She had Team USA 3×3 tryouts from April 17-20. Then, she headed into WNBA training camp on April 28, which led directly into the league’s season.

Portland’s Sports Bra announces first international pop-up shop in France

Needless to say, Tuesday night when she played against the Seattle Storm was the closest she’ll get to home for quite some time.

“I love the PNW, so it’s going to be great to have my family here today and my brother. So yeah, just happy to be here, and it feels like home,” said Brink.

Brink is averaging 8.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game so far.

Her bread-and-butter stat though? That’s translating to the WNBA just fine. Her 2.9 blocks per game is the second-best mark in the league.

“Great, I think,” said Brink of adjusting to her new pro athlete life. “There’s been tough days as well, but most days are great, and I’m just really happy to be here.”

Brink won’t just be competing in the WNBA this summer though.

She’s also headed to Paris to be a part of Team USA’s 3×3 Olympic squad.

“It means the world,” the Stanford alum said of her roster invite. “I’ve been dreaming of this ever since I can remember. Just to represent Oregon and (the) West Coast, California too. It means a lot.”

As for if Brink’s ultimate goal is to make the 12-player team down the road?

“I mean, yeah, but I’m on the 3×3 team right now, so I’ll focus on that and make sure we win,” said Brink.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.