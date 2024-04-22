Beavers's best round pushes them to tie for 3rd at NSIC Championship

Apr. 21—BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — The Beavers saved their best for last.

The Bemidji State men's golf team shot its best round Sunday afternoon to move up and tie for third at the NSIC Men's Golf Championship at the Adams Pointe Golf Club in Blue Springs, Mo.

The Beavers shot 294 on the final day, a 13-shot improvement from their first round on Friday, and finished with a team score of 898 (307-297-294) to tie for third with Concordia-St. Paul. Minnesota State won the championship and advanced to the NCAA Regional after firing a six-under-par 858 (286-296-276) as a team.

Sophomore Logan Schoepp paced the Beavers and tied for ninth individually after shooting 221 (76-72-73). He was one-over in the final two rounds. He was followed by Tate Usher, who tied for 12th and shot 223 (76-77-70), including a career-low round of 70 on the final day.

Brandon Bervig followed by carding 225 (77-74-74) and tied for 16th, while Caden Lick (78-74-80=232, T-29) and Koby Kuenzel (81-79-77=237, T-35) rounded out the Beavers' five scores.