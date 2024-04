Beavers wrap season with pair of 8-1 road victories

Apr. 21—ST. PAUL — The Bemidji State women's tennis team ended its 2024 season with a couple of wins.

The Beavers beat Wisconsin-River Falls before knocking off Northwestern (MN), both by scores of 8-1.

Kate Taylor, Emilia Sand, Ana Lucía Ibáñez and Laura Berger each won two singles matches. Sophie Groen also picked up a win in straight sets against Northwestern at No. 1 singles.

BSU swept all six doubles matches on Saturday. The Beavers finished the 2024 season with a record of 3-10.

Bemidji State 8, Wisconsin-River Falls

Singles

No. 1: Taylor (BSU) def. Wiener 6-0, 6-1

No. 2: Rodriguez (BSU) def. 6-7, 6-2, 10-4

No. 3: Sand (BSU) def. Struss 6-2, 6-1

No. 4: Ibáñez (BSU) def. Aerts 6-1, 6-2

No. 5: Burger (BSU) def. Zeifert 6-1, 6-4

No. 6: Langbehn (WRV) def. Schwartzer 7-5, 6-3

Doubles

No. 1: Taylor/Sand (BSU) def. Wiener/Baker 8-2

No. 2: Rodriguez/Schwartzer (BSU) def. Aerts/Ziefert 8-2

No. 3: Ibáñez/Goochey (BSU) def. Stuss/Langbehn 8-6

Bemidji State 8, Northwestern (MN) 1

Singles

No. 1: Groen (BSU) def. Orvis 6-1, 6-0

No. 2: Taylor (BSU) def. Johnson 6-1, 6-2

No. 3: Jarchow (NW) def. Rodriguez 7-5, 6-7, 10-8

No. 4: Sand (BSU) def. Marquardt 6-3, 6-2

No. 5: Ibáñez (BSU) def. Baumgarn 6-2, 7-6

No. 6: Burger (BSU) def. Troolin 1-6, 6-1, 10-2

Doubles

No. 1: Groen/Taylor (BSU) def. Orvis/Johnson 8-6

No. 2: Sand/Ibáñez (BSU) def. Jarchow/Marquardt 8-7

No. 3: Rodriguez/Schwartzer (BSU) def. Baumgarn/Troolin 8-6