Beavers' week begins with wins versus Liberty, Graham

May 25—BLUEFIELD — The Bluefield High School baseball team has had some good days at Bowen Field this spring. On Monday, it was a little better than average.

The Beavers got a yeomanlike effort from Hunter Harmon, who went the distance in an 11-1 victory over visiting Liberty-Raleigh in the first game of a split doubleheader — the Beavers' first true twinbill of the 2021 season, according to head coach Jimmy Redmond.

In the nightcap, Ryker Brown and Gavin Lail combined for 11 combined strikeouts in a 7-3 win over crosstown interstate rival Graham.

In the opener, Harmon (1-0) struck out 11 and walked none, allowing only three hits over his five-inning shift.

The Beavers rapped out 10 hits in the victory. Brandon Wiley led the hit parade, going 2-for-3 with four RBIs. Bryson Redmond went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Carson Deeb went 2-for-4 with an RBI.

In the second game Ryker Brown (7-0) got things started and Lail took over in the third inning. The Beavers duo allowed only four hits.

Bluefield knocked out seven base hits versus the G-Men. Kerry Collins went 2-for-2 with two RBIs. Harmon cranked a triple.

"We hit better today than we did on Saturday," said Redmond, whose team picked up a quality 6-2 win at Westside over the weekend.

"We didn't hit like we normally do, but Westside had a pretty good pitcher and he kind of kept us off-balance with a decent fastball and a decent off-speed. But we battled through it and won that game," he said.

Monday's extra matchup meant that the Beavers were able to build on their pitching depth even more without wearing out their strongest arms.

"Gavin Lail and Ryker Brown are logging some innings. And also Hunter Harmon. We're trying to get deeper in our staff. We're trying to rest Carson (Deeb) and Kerry Collins and these other guys for post-season play," Redmond said.

Bluefield (21-2) will take today off and returns to action against Independence at Bowen field Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Story continues

"We are thinking a little more about the sectionals, but we aren't looking past Independence or Beckley or anybody right now," Redmond said. "Independence on Wednesday is a big game for us."

First Game

Bluefield 11, Liberty-Raleigh 1

Liberty...........010 00 — 1 3 2

Bluefield........414 02 — 11 10 0

C. Gray, S. Pennington (4) and A. Pettrey. Hunter Harmon and Bryson Redmond. W— Harmon (1-0) L — Gray.

Second Game

Bluefield 7, Graham 3

Graham........100 100 1 — 3 4 2

Bluefield........402 001 x — 7 7 4

Jamir Blevins, Matt Sarver (4), T. Raskowski (6) and B. Salyers. Ryker Brown, Gavin Lail (3) and Bryson Redmond. W— Brown, 7-0. L — Blevins.