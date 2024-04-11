Beavers walk off Huskies in 12th inning, split home doubleheader

Apr. 10—BEMIDJI — Seven innings weren't enough for the Bemidji State softball team to take the first game in a doubleheader against St. Cloud State.

The Beavers played their first games on their dirt field on Wednesday, picking up a 3-2 win in 12 innings before falling 5-2 in the second.

Tied at 2-2 after seven innings, the Beavers and Huskies held each other off the scoreboard until the bottom of the 12th. That was until Aimee Christenson singled in the game-winning run for a walk-off triumph.

Of the 19 innings BSU played on Wednesday, Stella Dolan pitched 16 and 1/3 of them. She tossed the first 10 innings in the first game, allowing 10 hits and two earned runs while striking out 12 batters. She came out of the bullpen in the second game to record the final 16 outs, surrendering just two hits and a walk with four strikeouts.

Bemidji State 3, St. Cloud State 2 (F/12)

SCSU 010 200 000 000 — 2-10-2

BSU 100 001 000 001 — 3-11-1

WP: Sarff (2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K)

LP: Porter (6.2 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 K)

St. Cloud State 5, Bemidji State 2

SCSU 500 000 0 — 5-5-0

BSU 000 002 0 — 2-6-2

WP: Eickhoff (7 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 4 K)

LP: Hastings (0.2 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 0 K)