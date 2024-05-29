Beavers unveil 2024-25 leadership group with 3 new captains

May 29—BEMIDJI — Bemidji State women's hockey head coach Amber Fryklund announced Wednesday that Alyssa Watkins, Genevieve Hendrickson and Mya Headrick will captain the 2024-25 Beavers.

Watkins will wear the "C" for the green and white, while Hendrickson and Headrick will serve as alternates. Team captains are voted on by returning players.

"We are thrilled about our leadership group for the upcoming season," said Frkylund in a release. "Alyssa, Geno and Mya lead by example on and off the ice, in the classroom and by who they are as people. They have all demonstrated strong leadership throughout their time at BSU and will continue to provide strong leadership in their role as captains."

Watkins, a senior from Hermantown and a Proctor-Hermantown girls hockey alumni, will wear a letter for the first time in her collegiate career. She has skated in 87 career games for BSU, amassing 11 career points off five goals and six assists.

Last season, Watkins scored a career-high three goals and tied a career-high with five points. She scored the game-winning goal Jan. 27 against St. Thomas to cap off her first two-goal effort.

She has also excelled in the defensive zone. She was second among BSU forwards with 36 blocks last season and has taken just two penalties in her collegiate career. She is a two-time WCHA Scholar-Athlete and WCHA All-Academic Team selection in the classroom.

Hailing from Warroad, Hendrickson will wear an "A" for the Beavers as an alternate captain. After transferring from Franklin Pierce following her freshman season, the senior has spent the past two seasons with the green and white. She has played in 90 games throughout her collegiate career, including 66 with the Beavers.

Hendrickson has totaled 12 career points with three goals and nine assists and is coming off a five-point 2023-24 season. She was the Beavers' second leading center on the faceoff dot last year winning 44.6% of her draws. She earned WCHA Scholar-Athlete and WCHA All-Academic Team honors following the season.

From Garden River, Ontario, Headrick will also wear the "A" as an alternate captain for the first time in her collegiate career. She will be the first junior to serve as an alternate for the Beavers since Kate Boland in 2021-22.

Headrick has appeared in all but 13 games throughout the first two seasons at Bemidji State, making 59 career appearances and posting four points off two goals and two assists. She earned WCHA Scholar-Athlete and WCHA All-Academic Team honors for the first time in her career this past season.

The three will lead the Beavers for the 2024-25 season which is set to begin Sept. 27-28 when BSU hosts two-time defending national champions Ohio State at Sanford Center.