Beavers top Knights, inch closer to state tournament

May 6—The Tenino baseball team is one win away from returning to the state tournament, as the Beavers defeated King's Way Christian 9-2 in the 1A District 4 quarterfinals on Monday in Hoquiam.

The Beavers (16-5) jumped on top early, as Kellan Knox brought home Cody Strawn with an RBI single in the first, and Knox drilled another RBI single to cap off a three-run second.

Leland White added another with an RBI triple in the third, and Strawn capped a four-run fifth with a two-run single.

"It has been a while since we've put a complete game together," Tenino coach Ryan Schlesser said. "Our bats haven't been awake. It was good to see us wake up."

On the mound, Jack Burkhardt went to work. The junior allowed just two hits and two earned runs in six innings of work, and he struck out eight Knights.

"Jack shoved," Schlesser said. "He threw really well. Had his off-speed going today too. It's the best it has looked in a long time."

With the win, the Beavers are through to the district semifinals. A win there would give Tenino a state tournament berth and a chance to win its first district championship since 2016.

The Beavers will face La Center at Castle Rock on Tuesday at 4 p.m.

"We've been talking about this since January, February," Schlesser said. "If you want to be one of the best teams in the state, you gotta go beat them. We've been chomping at the bit."