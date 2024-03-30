Beavers swept by Cruisers in doubleheader

Mar. 30—Box Score

At Tenino

CRUISERS 11, BEAVERS 0

Tenino000 00 — 0

Eatonville133 04 — 11

T90 Pitching — Snodderly 2 IP, 2 H, 7 ER, 6 BB, 3 K; Burkhardt 2 IP, 3 H, 4 ER, 4 BB, 4 K Highlights — Schraber 1-1

Game 2

At Tenino

CRUISERS 11, BEAVERS 6

Eatonville011 306 0 — 11

Tenino000 203 1 — 6

T90 Pitching — Burkhardt 5.2 IP, 9 H, 11 R (7 ER), 8 BB, 5 K; Hussey 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K Highlights — Burkhardt 2-3, RBI, BB, 2 R

The Tenino softball team welcomed Eatonville for a doubleheader on Friday, and the Beavers were beaten 11-0 and 11-6 in the two games.

The Beavers (2-7, 0-2 1A Evergreen) were blanked in Game 1, managing just one hit in a five-inning loss.

The offense had a better outing in Game 2, scoring two in the fourth, three in the fifth, and one in the seventh.

"Other than that, it was kind of just an off day for us, I think," Tenino coach Chris Johnson said.

Kate Burkhardt led the Beavers at the plate with a pair of hits, and she also drove in a run, scored two more, and drew a walk.

Burkhardt pitched the majority of Game 2 as well, going five and two-thirds in the circle and pitching the final two innings of Game 1.

Tenino will face Lakeside (9 Miles) on Saturday at Montesano.