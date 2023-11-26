Beavers split at Thanksgiving Classic, Albrecht posts 20-20 double-double

Nov. 25—ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Dalton Albrecht had himself a game on Friday in St. Petersburg, Fla.

The Bemidji State senior forward recorded 22 points and added a game-high 20 rebounds as the Beavers took down Tampa 76-54 to open the Eckerd College Thanksgiving Classic. Then on Saturday, BSU fell 75-73 in a tight matchup with host Eckerd College.

Albrecht's star turn powered Bemidji State (4-2) to its dominant win on Friday. He received help from Tate Olson, who chipped in 13 points.

Brayden Willams also reached double figures with 12 points, while John Sutherland added 10. The victory over Tampa marked the Beavers' first in three meetings all time.

Sutherland was also the Beavers' leading scorer in their contest with Eckerd, pouring in 29 points. Albrecht had a chance to put BSU up late on Saturday, but his 3-pointer with two seconds remaining did not fall. Albrecht once again scored in double figures with 17 points, while Colin Schaefer contributed 12.

Bemidji State had a 38-27 advantage in the second half against Eckerd but could not overcome a 48-35 halftime deficit.

Bemidji State 76, Tampa 54

BSU 42 34 — 76

TAM 34 20 — 54

BEMIDJI STATE — Albrecht 22, Olson 13, Williams 12, Sutherland 10, Schaefer 8, Dayley 7, Tennyson 4. Totals: 30-73 FGs, 8-30 3-pt. FGs, 8-13 FTs.

TAMPA — White 21, Leitao 10, Toney 7, Hunter 6, Williams 3, Gingeleski 2, Harvey 2, Martin 2, Young 1. Totals: 18-54 FGs, 3-17 3-pt. FGs, 15-24 FTs.

Eckerd College 75, Bemidji State 73

BSU 35 38 — 73

ECK 48 27 — 75

BEMIDJI STATE — Sutherland 29, Albrecht 17, Schaefer 12, Williams 6, Olson 5, Tennyson 4. Totals: 29-65 FGs, 4-20 3-pt. FGs, 11-18 FTs.

ECKERD COLLEGE — Thiam 30, Placide 17, Garard 12, Bouchard 7, Thompson 4, Willard 3, Johnson 2. Totals: 28-58 FGs, 10-21 3-pt. FGs, 9-15 FTs.