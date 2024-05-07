Beavers' season ends in sweep against St. Cloud State

May 6—ST. CLOUD — The Bemidji State baseball team's season ended on Saturday in St. Cloud.

The Beavers were swept by St. Cloud State in their final three-game set this spring. BSU lost the first game 6-3 in seven innings. Jonathan Gates hit a three-run home run in the top of the seventh inning in a comeback push that fell short.

Bemidji State lost 12-2 in seven innings to cap Friday's doubleheader before suffering a 14-5 defeat in its final game of the 2024 season on Saturday.

St. Cloud State 6, Bemidji State 3 (F/7)

BSU 000 000 3 — 3-6-0

SCSU 302 100 X — 6-5-0

WP: Beier (4 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 1 K)

LP: Pierce (1.0 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER 1 BB 0 K)

St. Cloud State 12, Bemidji State 2 (F/7)

BSU 001 101 0 — 2-7-1

SCSU 340 130 0 — 12-15-1

WP: Fuchs (5 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB 4 K)

LP: Hoffrogge (2.0 IP, 7 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 1 BB, 2 K)

St. Cloud State 14, Bemidji State 5

BSU 000 140 000 — 5-8-4

SCSU 040 006 31X — 14-11-0

WP: Avery (2.2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K)

LP: Nendick (0.1 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 0 K )