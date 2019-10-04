Beavers Report Card: Beavs vastly improved, despite lack of win vs. Stanford

Talkin' Beavers Podcast host Nigel Burton dishes out his report card following the Beavers' (1-3, 0-1 Pac-12) heartbreaking 31-28 loss to Stanford (2-3, 1-2 Pac-12) last Saturday.

OFFENSE

Team Offense (1st half): D

Team Offense (2nd half): A

Team Offense Overall Grade: B-

After getting shutout in the first half, the offense took a major turn. Lead by senior running back Artavis Pierce and junior wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins, the offense got rolling and finished the game scoring three touchdowns in the fourth quarter alone.

DEFENSE

Team Defense (overall): B

The Beavs defense held its own limiting the Stanford run game to just 12 yards in the first half and created two sacks. The issue that remains is creating turnovers and giving the offense an opportunity to capitalize with good field position.

VALIDICTORIANS

Artavis Pierce - with Jermar Jefferson banged up coming into Stanford, Pierce ran lights out against the Stanford defense racking up 16 carries for 141 yards and two touchdowns. Pierce averaged 8.8 yards per carry.

Redshirt junior OLB Hamilcar Rashed Jr. - eight tackles, five solo, two sacks and two tackles for loss.

HONOR ROLL

Quarterback Jake Luton - 27-of-39 for 137 yards passing and one touchdown.

Isaiah Hodgins - Did you see his incredible touchdown catch?!?

HONORABLE MENTION

The Beavs defensive line - Controlled the line of scrimmage and made life difficult for Cardinal QB Davis Mills and the run game.

PRINCIPAL'S OFFICE

Special Teams - "After being one of the most improved unit this entire season, the special teams unit fell flat on Saturday: Un-caught punt returns that resulted in about 40 yards of lost field position, missed field goal attempt and another one blocked…" said Burton.

Listen to the full podcast below:

