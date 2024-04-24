Beavers rebound from two straight losses to run-rule Grizzlies

Apr. 23—BOX SCORE

At Olympic Stadium

BEAVERS 10, GRIZZLIES 0 (5 inn.)

Tenino 503 02 — 10

Hoquiam 000 00 — 0

T90 Pitching — Snider (W) 5 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 3 BB, 5 SO. Highlights — Strawn 2-3, RBI, R, BB, 2 SB; Knox 2-3, 2B, RBI, BB; White 2-2, 2 RBI, 1 R

Tenino's baseball team planted its foot on the gas pedal from the opening inning and never looked back in a 10-0, five-inning win over Hoquiam on Tuesday night in an Evergreen League contest held at Olympic Stadium.

Five runs in the top of the first inning paved the path for the Beavers (14-4, 8-3 Evergreen) behind an error, RBI double from Kellan Knox, a two-run base hit off the bat of Leland White and a Hunter Sweet RBI single to cap the frame.

The Beavers added three more in the third and two in the fifth to enact the run-rule. Knox and Cody Strawn each went 2-for-3 at the plate while Will Feltus crossed home twice and stole two bases.

Preston Snider pitched all five innings for Tenino, allowing four hits and striking out five. Tenino will face Cedar Park Christian in a non-league game on Saturday morning.