Beavers' punter Daniel Rodriguez named Pac-12 Special Teams Player of the Week

Oregon State punter Daniel Rodriguez averaged 47.7 yards per punt in the Beavers' 48-31 win over UCLA on Saturday. His stellar performance came with a career-high 62-yard blast, while also trapping the Bruins inside their own 20 once. Rodriguez performed a drop kick on a kickoff in the first quarter that went 23 yards and was recovered by Oregon State in UCLA territory. The Beavers scored on the drive to go up 21-0.

