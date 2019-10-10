Beavers preview "really, really good" Utah

After leaving the Rose Bowl with a win, the Oregon State Beavers (2-3, 1-1 Pac-12) are focused on a tough opponent coming to Reser Stadium: No. 15 Utah (4-1, 1-1 Pac-12).

"They're great. They're really, really good." said starting quarterback and reigning College Football Performance Awards National Player of the Week, Jake Luton. "It's definitely going to be a challenge but we're a physical team just like them, and we can make plays. So, we'll be ready to go."

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Utah has among the best defensive units in the conference including a Pac-12 leading rushing defense (53.8 yards per game) that will be going head to head with an effective rushing attack for Oregon State. Running back Artavis Pierce, who is second in the conference at 7.5 yards per carry and 564 rushing yards, believes consistency and execution is the key to beating the Utes.

"We just have to go out there and play four quarter football...even though they're a good opponent we need to believe in ourselves that we can keep up with a great team like this and keep executing so we can get a win."

But the Utes field a complete defense, including a dangerous secondary. During his interview on the Talkin Beavers podcast, wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins said that Utah's secondary is among the best in the conference: "They are very talented."

The message from the coaches seems to emphasize playing a complete game and competing:"Go out there [and] play physical, that's going to be a big part of it, they're a physical team and finish every play because they don't take reps off." said offensive lineman Brandon Kipper.

Story continues

Kipper went on to say that coaches will have a great gameplan ready but it's up to the players to execute it. If the Beavers can put together a complete game for the second consecutive weekend, they may be able to come away with another victory.

MORE ON BEAVS

Beavers vs Utes: 10 Things to Know

Jake Luton's Improvement Integral to Beavers' Success





Beavers preview "really, really good" Utah originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest