Beavers prepare for NSIC Championship at NDSU Tune -Up

May 6—FARGO, N.D. — The Bemidji State women's track and field team completed its outdoor regular season over the weekend, using the NDSU Tune-Up to improve on marks ahead of the NISC Outdoor Championships.

Natalie Fultz (high jump), Hannah Baker (discus) and Emma Erickson (discus) each improved their respective event marks with personal bests at the NDSU Tune-Up in Fargo, N.D.

The Beavers will now use the week to prepare for the NSIC Outdoor Championships held at the Minnesota State Outdoor Track and Field Complex in Mankato starting Thursday, May 9-11.