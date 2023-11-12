Beavers pick up 1st win in season's first game against St. Scholastica

Nov. 11—BEMIDJI — The Bemidji State women's basketball team started off the season with a win on Saturday at the BSU Gymnasium.

Facing Division III St. Scholastica, the Beavers handled business at home, winning both of the middle quarters by at least 10 points in a 71-52 romp.

BSU (1-0) only led 11-9 after the first quarter but turned on the jets afterward. Bemidji State posted back-to-back 20-point frames while holding the Saints (1-1) to 13 or fewer points in each of the first three.

Thirteen of 15 listed players got on the scoresheet for Bemidji State. Sam Pogatchnik led the way with 14 points, while Erin Barrette also reached double digits with 10. Alyssa Hill added nine, and Amme Sheforgen chipped in seven.

Bemidji High School alumna Jackie Johnson led St. Scholastica with 14 points.

Bemidji State 71, St. Scholastica 52

STS 9 11 13 19 — 52

BSU 11 24 24 12 — 71

ST. SCHOLASTICA — Johnson 14, Imdieke 12, Lind 8, Bierschbach 6, Carlson 4, Compton 3, Perry 3, Voigt 2. Totals: 19-62 FGs, 5-19 3-pt. FGs, 9-21 FTs.

BEMIDJI STATE — Pogatchnik 14, Barrette 10, Hill 9, Sheforgen 7, White 6, Majewski 5, Guenther 4, Koenig 4, Plasch 3, Suprenand 3, Swanson 3, Bolte 2, Theis 1. Totals: 24-59 FGs, 10-21 3-pt. FGs, 13-21 FTs.