Beavers outlast Bulldogs, get outside help to host NSIC Tournament game

Nov. 2—BEMIDJI — The Bemidji State women's soccer team's chances of hosting a playoff game grew by the minute.

As the Beavers closed out their 1-0 win over Minnesota Duluth at Chet Anderson Stadium on Thursday night, the BSU coaching staff had one eye on a pair of games elsewhere in the NSIC. Bemidji State needed a win, coupled with losses or ties from Augustana and U-Mary, to host a first-round match in the NSIC Tournament.

"This is definitely that time of the season where teams might take a peek and decide how they want to approach the game," head coach Jim Stone said. "Our situation was pretty unique. Duluth's was straightforward. They had to win, or they had to wait and see what happened. For us, we could've finished anywhere between fourth and eighth. Just win and hope the results go our way.

"If you're playing later in the night and you've seen all of the results, maybe you are more defensive because a draw does everything for you. For us, we wanted to see if we could play well and build some confidence going into the playoffs."

For the first time in almost three weeks, the bounces went the way of BSU. Augustana (7-5-2, NSIC, 5th) lost 3-1 to Southwest Minnesota State (6-7-1 NSIC, 9th) before U-Mary (7-5-2, 6th) fell to Northern State (8-1-5 NSIC, 3rd) 1-0. The Beavers (7-3-4 NSIC, 4th) hopped both teams to finish in fourth place in the final NSIC standings. They will host the Vikings at 3 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 6, at the Chet.

Katrina Barthelt scored her team-leading 10th goal while fans were still finding their seats. She pressured UMD goalkeeper Jennifer Norris into an ugly turnover, leading a yawning net for Barthelt. She bounced the ball in for a 1-0 lead just 65 seconds into the contest.

It was the only goal the Beavers needed to snap their five-game winless streak and four-game scoreless streak.

"I'm happy for our kids," Stone said. Any time you can get a result in this league, it's an accomplishment. I don't think we feel like we played our best game tonight, but Duluth really worked hard and pressured us really well in that second half. It was a test for us and a challenge."

The Bulldogs (5-4-5 NSIC, 8th) presented dangerous scoring threats, including Jackie Jarris and her team-leading eight goals. UMD put seven shots on target, none of them getting by junior goalkeeper Edie Frantzen, who recorded her ninth clean sheet this season.

"You have to really account for her," Stone said of Jarris. "We wanted to keep tabs on her. We wanted to limit some of those shots from distance that they seem to like and seem to do well with. We wanted to clog up the middle a little bit. If something were going to happen, it would've come from the flank."

Minnesota Duluth's final push included two set-piece chances, one of them being a corner kick with 20 seconds left. Bemidji State cleared the ball several times until the final whistle.

"(Duluth) is really good up top," junior midfielder Maria Stocke said. "They pressed us really hard, especially in the second half. It was a little messy, but we kept a clean sheet. (The last five minutes) were really stressful. I think we were just trying to play the ball long every time. We should've tried to possess a little more."

If you ask Stocke, any team left standing can win the conference tournament championship. The Beavers beat top-seeded St. Cloud State 2-0 at the Chet on Sept. 17. They also lost to second-seeded Minnesota State 4-0 last Sunday.

With an ample amount of NSIC parity, it's not out of the realm of possibility that one of the eight teams entering Monday's quarterfinal slate will come away with the automatic bid for the Central Region Tournament. Stocke and BSU have plenty of experience surviving and advancing in the postseason as the defending NSIC Tournament and regional champions.

"This is exactly what we needed going into the playoffs," Stocke said. "This gets our confidence up again so we know we can go into those games and win them.

"Our conference is wide open. I could see a top seed losing to a middle seed. That's how it's kind of been all year. Anything can happen."

Bemidji State 1, Minnesota Duluth 0

UMD 0 0 — 0

BSU 1 0 — 1

Bemidji State — Barthelt 2'

Minnesota Duluth — No scoring.

Saves — Frantzen (BSU) 7; Norris (UMD) 2.