Beavers nab 1st win this season at William Jewell

Mar. 4—LIBERTY, Mo. — The Bemidji State baseball team is on the board.

The Beavers went 1-3 against William Jewell in Liberty, Mo., last weekend. BSU won its third game 8-7 in seven innings.

Ty Karger ripped a go-ahead double in the top of the seventh inning to score two runs. Hunter Daymond and Jackson Schaefer also homered in the win.

William Jewell (5-3) won the first two games of the series 17-2 and 7-2 in seven innings before taking the series finale 14-6. Bemidji State dropped to 1-11 this season.

William Jewell 17, Bemidji State 2 (F/7)

BSU 100 010 0 — 2-7-1

WJ 213 407 X — 17-16-0

WP: Ashby (6 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB 6 K)

LP: Hoffman (3 IP, 8 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 1 K)

William Jewell 7, Bemidji State 2 (F/7)

BSU 101 000 0 — 2-7-0

WJ 011 104 X — 7-10-0

WP: Yarbro (7 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 7 K)

LP: Smith (5 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 5 K)

Bemidji State 8, William Jewell 7 (F/7)

BSU 105 000 2 — 8-12-2

WJ 230 200 0 — 7-8-0

WP: Lind (3.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 K)

LP: Hunt (4.1 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 6 K)

William Jewell 14, Bemidji State 6

BSU 103 101 000 — 6-14-2

WJ 222 303 11X — 14-15-0

WP: Fitzgerald (6 IP, 10 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 0 BB, 7 K)

LP: Lung (3.2 IP, 9 H, 9 R, 8 ER, 2 BB, 2 K)