Beavers looking to build upon momentous achievements of past season

Nov. 10—BEMIDJI — In many ways, the Bemidji State men's basketball team wouldn't mind a repeat of the 2022-23 season.

The Beavers won 20 games last year for just the third time in program history and the first time since 2011-12. They advanced to the NSIC semifinals for the first time since 2013, where they lost in heartbreaking, buzzer-beating fashion to Minnesota State Moorhead.

Aside from that unpleasant blip, BSU's season was an unforgettable success. With many key players returning from that squad, Bemidji State has high hopes to start off the 2023-24 campaign.

"We'll be good if we're healthy," said head coach Mike Boschee. "It's as simple as that. I'm not going to get into how many times we'll walk off the court with a W, but we'll be hard to beat if we're a healthy team."

Leading scorer John Sutherland returns from his 19.3 points-per-game season, as does fellow forward Dalton Albrecht, who averaged 14.4. The Beavers must find replacements for fifth-year point guard Mohamed Kone, last season's second-leading scorer, as well as graduate transfer forward RJ Smith, a glue guy who anchored BSU in the frontcourt as its fourth-best scorer and second-best rebounder.

But the twin bigs are still in town, and they don't intend to take a step back this season.

"A winning season is in our minds," Albrecht said. "With the experience we have with our returners, I think getting back to the (NSIC) Tournament and making it to the championship game would be a stellar (accomplishment) for us."

Bemidji State returns a number of backcourt players as well. After a late-season breakout, Johnny Tennyson is back, as is season-long contributor and 30-game starter Brayden Williams.

And as they did last year, the Beavers dipped into the transfer portal to help spread the burden. Daxton Dayley arrived at BSU by way of Northeastern Junior College in Sterling, Colo., and Colin Schaefer came in from Odessa College in Odessa, Texas. B.J. Davis also portaled in via Utah State Eastern in Price, Utah.

"We've got three newcomers in the rotation, probably, right now," Boschee said. "Five returners, I think, will be in the rotation. And then we've got some young guys. A couple of freshmen are right there waiting for an opportunity, and they'll probably get one throughout the year. So hopefully they're ready and understand what it takes to be successful in this conference. It's very, very challenging."

Schaefer is likely to start, with Dayley and Davis coming off the bench for the Beavers. But BSU knows where its bread is buttered, and there will be plenty of work in the low post for Sutherland, a reigning NSIC first-teamer.

"We always have expectations," Sutherland said. "But this is a new team, and we have to make our own new goals and strive for those. I would say that our team is very motivated. All the new guys want to have a better team than last year; all the old guys do too. And it's just super exciting for the season to finally start."

"We have a fun, close-knit group of guys that just like to have fun," Albrecht added. "I think we all connect pretty well."

Bemidji State has a lot to follow up on this season. Yet on paper, it appears all the pieces are in place to supersede the run the Beavers went on earlier this year.

"You would hope there's some carryover, but each season is a new season," Boschee said. "There's going to be new challenges. You don't know what our opponents have. You don't know what their teams are looking like, who they brought in. So you could have made a lot of great additions, but so could other teams. That's a moving part that we can't control. But I do like our team. We're talented. We'll be hard to beat, but we can be beaten if we're not playing well."