Beavers let leads slip, U-Mary sweeps doubleheader

Apr. 24—BISMARCK — The Bemidji State baseball teams held a lead in each leg of its doubleheader against U-Mary on Wednesday.

The Beavers led 7-3 in the first game before falling 10-7. They held a 1-0 lead in the first inning of the second game, then lost 19-9. Both games were completed in seven innings.

Jack Munson homered in both games for BSU, giving him six this season. Ty Karger also went deep in the second game.

U-Mary 10, Bemidji State 7

BSU 004 030 0 — 7-5-2

MARY 002 170 X — 10-12-1

WP: Schommer (2.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K)

LP: Nendick (2.0 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K)

U-Mary 19, Bemidji State 9

BSU 120 060 0 — 9-10-3

MARY 506 231 2 — 19-20-1

WP: Moriarty (2.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K)

LP: Filippi (2.1 IP, 9 H, 9 R, 9 ER, 1 BB, 2 K)