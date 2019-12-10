The Beavers continue to add to their 2020 recruiting class.

JUCO quarterback Chance Nolan has committed to playing for Oregon State next season.

He played college ball at Saddleback College in Menifee, CA where he put up 3315 yards passing with 38 touchdowns and only 6 interceptions in eleven games played.

Interestingly, he's the second quarterback being brought in this recruiting cycle by head coach Jonathan Smith. It appears that he's trying to solidify depth behind redshirt sophomore Tristan Gebbia, who performed well in his first career start in the Civil War this past season.

The 6-foot-2, 186 pound pro style quarterback will be eligible right away and plans to enroll in January to compete with Gebbia for the starting job left behind by Jake Luton.

Oregon State beat out other schools competing for Nolan's commitment such as Utah and Oklahoma State.

Beavers land JUCO QB Chance Nolan originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest