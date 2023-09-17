Beavers handle Winona State, win big behind bevy of senior contributors

Sep. 16—BEMIDJI — The Bemidji State football team has 25 listed seniors this season.

Some of them are household names. Others operate under a more anonymous profile. But they all came together on Saturday at Chet Anderson Stadium, blending their contributions to power the Beavers to a resounding 36-10 win over Winona State on Senior Day.

"It's awesome, man," said senior wide receiver Joey Baron, who caught BSU's first touchdown of the day. "I mean, I've been here for the past five years of my life, it seems like nothing else has been different."

Baron was singled out by his teammates and coaches as a key component of Bemidji State's offensive attack, even though he doesn't always compile gaudy statistics. On Saturday, he did both, leading the Beavers with five catches and racking up 57 receiving yards to accompany his early score.

"To be honest, without Joey, I don't think there's a whole lot going on," said sixth-year receiver Dhel Duncan-Busby. "He does all the little things for us. He's good in the blocking game. He's good in the pass game. He's a smart guy. Not the fastest, but he's a smart guy. He knows how to get open for the most part. He's just a crafty little slot receiver."

Head coach Brent Bolte began to plead his case for another season out of Baron in 2024.

"Joey's been awesome. I hope he comes back for his extra year," Bolte said. "His parents, I was ribbing them in the (Senior Day) handshake line. But the kid just works hard. If you tried to pick him out of the line and say, 'That kid's a productive D-II player,' you'd probably shake your head and say no.

"But you know what you're going to get out of him. He blocks, he plays hard, catches anything close to him. Just a really darn good player that's made himself into a Division II football player."

Baron wasn't the only senior wide receiver to get in on the act. Duncan-Busby joined him in the end zone with two touchdown catches, the first of which marked seventh-year quarterback Brandon Alt's 100th career TD pass.

Bemidji State's defense came along for the ride too, shutting out the Warriors in the second half. After taking a slim 16-10 lead into the halftime break, the Beavers stretched out the margin of victory to allow for a comfortable celebration afterward.

"It's nice that it's not later in the season," Alt said of Senior Day. "It's not the last of lasts, last game (of the year). It's more towards the beginning of the season. We know we have a full season ahead of us, and we look forward to that. So a little bit of mixed feelings, but the best feeling is going out and getting a W."

BSU improved to 3-0, winning its third straight game by at least 20 points. And if Baron has anything to say about it, this victory will be just another milestone in a special final journey for Bemidji State's senior class.

"We have all these seniors," Baron said. "We've all done so much in the years past, we've gotten so close to our big goal. But this year, we're trying to get to the next level."

Editor's note: A sidebar piece on Brandon Alt's 100th touchdown pass can be found

here.

Bemidji State 36, Winona State 10

WSU 3 7 0 0 — 10

BSU 7 9 14 6 — 36

First quarter — WSU FG, Scott 31-yard kick, 3-0 WSU; BSU TD, Baron 5-yard catch from Alt (Jovisic PAT), 7-3 BSU.

Second quarter — BSU FG, Jovisic 33-yard kick, 10-3 BSU; WSU TD, Gavin 36-yard run (Scott PAT), 10-10; BSU TD, Duncan-Busby 36-yard catch from Alt (Jovisic PAT no good), 16-10 BSU.

Third quarter — BSU TD, Peters 15-yard catch from Alt (Jovisic PAT), 23-10 BSU; BSU TD, Duncan-Busby 30-yard catch from Alt (Jovisic PAT), 30-10 BSU.

Fourth quarter — BSU TD, Heerdegen 3-yard catch from McGath (Jovisic PAT blocked), 36-10 BSU.