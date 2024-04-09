Beavers finish second at Upper Iowa Spring Invite

Apr. 8—WATERLOO, Iowa. — The Bemidji State men's golf team finished second at the Upper Iowa Spring Invite Sunday afternoon held at the Sunnyside Country Club.

Brandon Bervig and Tate Usher each scored 152 to lead the Beavers to second place. The Beavers shot 615 (310-305) as a team, finishing eight strokes behind Kirkwood Community College.

Bervig and Usher tied for fifth individually, while Caden Lick (81-74=155) followed in 14th. Logan Schoepp (80-77=157) tied for 17th, and Koby Kuenzel (80-79=159) tied for 24th, rounding out the Beavers' top five scores.

BSU also sent 10 others to compete as individuals. Freshman Charlie Williams led all BSU golfers, shooting 151 (74-77) and placed fourth. Jack Southard (77-77=154); Teagan LaPlante (76-78=154); Alex Tanner (83-78=161); Cullen Ryan (82-79=161); Rory Wutzke (84-79=163); Ryan Engel (80-84=164); Tony Carlin (87-78=165); Tanner Wanous (85-81=166); Cody Card (87-85=172); and Finnian McLaughlin (92-83=175) all competed as individuals at the tournament.