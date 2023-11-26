Beavers fall short in second round after taking double-digit lead over CWU

Nov. 25—BEMIDJI — For 15 minutes, the Bemidji State football team looked unbeatable.

Hosting their first-ever second-round NCAA Tournament game against Central Washington, the Beavers stormed out to a 17-0 lead after the first quarter and looked primed to rout the visitors at Chet Anderson Stadium. But the Wildcats wouldn't throw in the towel.

Instead, they absorbed the early body blow and swung back with three consecutive touchdowns, wearing BSU down with a massive time-of-possession edge and three key turnovers to win 21-17 and advance to the Super Region Four final.

"We were moving the ball in the first half and could have probably separated ourselves a little bit more," said BSU head coach Brent Bolte. "Give their team credit. They came up with the turnovers and were able to play a game of keep-away."

Early on, Bemidji State (9-3) gave the fans packing its home grandstand plenty to cheer about.

The Beavers scored on each of their first three drives, commencing with Sage Booker's 10-yard touchdown run that paid off a six-play, two-plus minute series.

BSU added on with Elliot Lowney's 25-yard field goal, then went up 17-0 on Dhel Duncan-Busby's deep 35-yard TD catch from Brandon Alt.

"It was a part of the game plan," Duncan-Busby said. "We trusted the game plan. We knew what we were going to see before from a lot of film and stuff like that. We knew exactly what we were going to get from them, and we were able to exploit the spots that we thought we were going to be able to at the start of the game."

But that strike over the middle proved to be the last time Bemidji State got on the scoreboard, and CWU (9-3) began to chip away soon after. Alt's interception on the second play of the second quarter set the Wildcats up at BSU's 11-yard line, field position that Central quickly paid off with a 3-yard passing score from Kennedy McGill to Darrien Gaines.

CWU also began to stop the Beavers quickly, which forced Bemidji State's defense to remain on the field for the majority of the matchup. Central Washington got a stop after one first down on BSU's next offensive possession, then punched the ball out of Jarrett Gronski's hands on the following series.

The Wildcats recovered the fumble on the plus-44, then scored eight plays later on McGill's 1-yard tush-push quarterback sneak.

"He's a good runner," said BSU linebacker Max Buduris of McGill. "He's a good football player in general. He executed, he did what he was supposed to do. He's a tough dude."

Bemidji State took a slim 17-14 lead into the halftime break, but that advantage didn't hold for long in the second half. Central Washington marched down the field in 10 plays on its first series of the third quarter, paying off the drive with Justice Taylor's 20-yard TD run. Just like that, the Beavers' lead had been completely erased.

BSU threatened to retake the lead early in the fourth quarter. After a 35-yard catch by Duncan-Busby on the first play of the final frame, Bemidji State drove to the CWU 11-yard line and faced a fourth-and-7. The Beavers elected to go for it, but Alt's scrambling desperation pass was intercepted by Josh Flowers.

Taking over at their own 2-yard line, the Wildcats proceeded to convert six first downs and commandeer a 22-play, 72-yard drive to run out the remaining 12:48 of clock time. It was symbolic of the ball-control game plan Central carried out to perfection in quarters two through four.

"That was the story of the game," said Bolte. "They had the ball forever, and we couldn't get it back for our offense. A lot of things go into it, but that's kind of the overall synopsis from my view. They executed when the opportunities arose, and we just came up short."

Central Washington held onto the ball for 43:04, nearly three-quarters of the game clock. Whether that edge wore BSU down or not, the Beavers couldn't quite get one more stop for their offense down the stretch.

"When the ball was on the 2-yard line, I was thinking, 'Holy crap,'" said CWU head coach Chris Fisk. "12 minutes left, and you're thinking about the field position game ... What a courageous performance by (our) guys not to just dig it out so we could have a free punt if we needed it, but to really do what they did at the end of the game. I don't think I've ever coached a game with 43 minutes time of possession. That's through the roof. That's pretty darn impressive by that group."

Bemidji State was understandably emotional after the game and lingered on the Chet turf for a long time after the final horn. It was the last hurrah for BSU's prolific senior class, and it wraps up a three-year run unlike any seen before.

Bemidji State made the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 2021. Since then, the Beavers have ripped off three straight runs to the playoffs, reaching the second round every time.

For a while on Saturday, it looked like the 2023 team would be the first to reach the third round and compete for a Super Region Four Championship. It didn't fall that way, but that doesn't change the overall legacy of this pioneering group.

"This program has elevated the heights of what we've been able to do because of this group," Bolte said. "... I appreciate those guys more than they'll ever know. I'm really proud of them, and they're a bunch of great dudes. They're going to have a lot of success beyond BSU as well."

Nor does it take away from the spectacle of BSU playing its second-ever home playoff game in front of a rambunctious crowd that showed up during Thanksgiving break.

"For the program as a whole, it meant the world," said Duncan-Busby. "We appreciate everybody that came out. We understand that it's Thanksgiving weekend, and a lot of people like to be home with their families. It just means a lot and shows how much people love BSU football and love what we were able to do. Being able to host in the second round for the first time in program history holds a lot of weight."

Central Washington 21, Bemidji State 17

CWU 0 14 7 0 — 21

BSU 17 0 0 0 — 17

First quarter — BSU TD, Booker 10-yard run (Jovisic PAT), 7-0 BSU; BSU FG, Jovisic 25-yard kick, 10-0 BSU; BSU TD, Duncan-Busby 35-yard catch from Alt (Jovisic PAT), 17-0 BSU.

Second quarter — CWU TD, Gaines 3-yard catch from McGill (Jones PAT), 17-7 BSU; CWU TD, McGill 1-yard run (Jones PAT), 17-14 BSU.

Third quarter — CWU TD, Taylor 20-yard run (Jones PAT), 21-17 CWU.

Fourth quarter — No scoring.