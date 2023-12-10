Beavers fall at Northern State after Wolves take control with big 1st half

Dec. 9—ABERDEEN, S.D. — The Bemidji State men's basketball team couldn't salvage a win on Saturday in Aberdeen, S.D., to avoid a winless weekend.

Facing Northern State, the Beavers fell behind early and weren't able to mount a comeback, falling 84-68.

BSU (6-4, 2-2 NSIC) couldn't match up with the Wolves (5-5, 3-1 NSIC) in the first half, falling down 41-27. Bemidji State had more success scoring in the second half, putting up 41 points, but so did Northern State, which poured in 43.

John Sutherland led the Beavers with 20 points, followed closely by Dalton Albrecht with 19. Josh Dilling paced NSU with a game-high 33 points. He received supplementary scoring from Augustin Reede (19), Jacksen Moni (13) and Trey Longstreet (11).

Northern State 84, Bemidji State 68

BSU 27 41 — 68

NSU 41 43 — 84

BEMIDJI STATE — Sutherland 20, Albrecht 19, Davis 8, Schaefer 7, Pecarich 6, Tennyson 3, Williams 3, Olson 2. Totals: 27-53 FGs, 6-20 3-pt. FGs, 8-12 FTs.

NORTHERN STATE — Dilling 33, Reede 19, Moni 13, Longstreet 11, Hagen 6, Bergan 2. Totals: 28-55 FGs, 14-25 3-pt. FGs, 14-18 FTs.